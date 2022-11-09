Mike Tindall’s “demeaning” behaviour angers Prince William and Kate

Mike Tindall, who is married to Zara Tindall, the Queen’s granddaughter, is going to be on a reality TV show

This is said to have made Prince William and Kate Middleton “very upset.

I think it brings the royal family into disrepute.

A royal biographer said that the things the former rugby player did would have made people in Windsor look at him funny.

A royal biographer said that the things the former rugby player did would have made people in Windsor look at him funny.

Angelia Levin told the media that the Prince and Princess of Wales are “very upset and very sad” that Mike went to Australia.

She told me, “What’s persuaded him?” Is it because he’s bored and wants to have some fun? Is it because he’s desperate to earn more money?

“I think it brings the royal family into disrepute.” “I don’t think it’s the right thing to say that when he and Zara met, they both discovered they like to get smashed.”

They said, “I don’t think that’s anybody’s business; I don’t think anybody should know.” Rapping was quite embarrassing; I don’t think it suited him.Why is he there, for goodness’ sake?

“I think that demeans not just his wife but his mother-in-law, Princess Anne, and other members of the royal family.” “It’s not just a joke.”