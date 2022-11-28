MikeTindall says, life in Buckingham Palace isn’t all that great

Mike Tindall, married to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara, discussed royal life.

He said that living at Buckingham Palace isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Tindall was kicked off of the reality show “I’m a Celeb” this weekend.

Tindall was kicked off of the reality show “I’m a Celeb” this weekend. He talked to fellow contestant Owen Warner about what it was like to be married to the late Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter.

Warner asked the father of three if he felt any pressure when he met Zara before he married her in 2011 and how he adjusted to royal life. Tindall said he didn’t feel any pressure because he was already “friends” with Zara and her cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry.

“No, because we were friends first, and then William and Harry were massive England [rugby] fans at the time, so we’d met them numerous times,” Tindall added.

“You met more of the family than you would normally have met of the woman you start dating,” he said.

Tindall also said that he knew Zara was royal because her mother, the Princess Royal, is the patroness of Scottish rugby.

When asked if he goes to Buckingham Palace, where the queen lives, Tindall said: “More than most… “Well, a lot of it’s all the state rooms, and there’s only a little bit of living.”