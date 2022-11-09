Netflix has published the first episode of the fifth season of The Crown

A royal expert talked about the new season of the hit Netflix show The Crown.

It will likely be about how Prince Charles and Princess Diana broke up.

Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki will play Charles and Diana.

Advertisement

The first episode of The Crown’s fifth season, which came out on November 9, drew parallels between the Queen and the Britannia, which is her favourite royal home.

People who watch The Crown are happy that the long-awaited new season is now on the streaming giant.

The new season would show how the royal family began to fall apart even before Princess Diana and Prince Charles broke up.

The historical drama came back with a new cast playing the (pretty smart) British royal family. It will likely be about how Prince Charles and Princess Diana broke up. Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki will play Charles and Diana.

A royal expert talked about the new season of the hit Netflix show The Crown. She said that the drama could have a big effect on younger viewers.

Also Read Giuffre regrets suing the Harvard professor Prince Andrew Giuffre dropped her long-running lawsuit against Dershowitz on Tuesday According to the...

Advertisement

“I think it’s very likely that these Netflix films will be taken as a quasi-documentary,” says professor Pauline Maclaran of the Centre for the Study of the Modern Monarchy at Royal Holloway, University of London.

The expert said, “We already know that the royals are much less popular with this generation.”