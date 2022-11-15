New book claims King Charles ‘struck’ Princess Diana

Diana and Charles’ marriage was “explosively violent”, claims valet
The royal staff feared for their lives during Charles and Diana's marriage....
In a new explosive book, his own valet says that King Charles III once hit his ex-wife Princess Diana with an iron bootjack during one of their violent fights.
Christopher Andersen, a royal expert, says this in his new book about the new king, The King: The Life of Charles III. He says that the royal couple had raging tempers that got so bad that their security staff was scared.
Andersen told the press about his book by saying this about King Charles: “He has a huge temper.” I mean, it’s an incredible temper. “She was throwing tantrums all the time and throwing a bootjack at her.”
“It’s a heavy wooden device for putting on hunting boots, and it’s made of iron and wood.” “He threw it at Diana’s head and just missed her,” he explained further.
Andersen then said that Charles’s former valet, Ken Stronach, remembered that during a fight with Diana, Charles picked up a heavy wooden bootjack and threw it at her, missing her head by inches.
In his book, Andersen also wrote about how royal protection officers had to lock up the guns at royal homes so that Charles and Diana wouldn’t do anything bad when they were “in the heat of anger.”
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.