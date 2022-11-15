Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
New book claims King Charles ‘struck’ Princess Diana

New book claims King Charles ‘struck’ Princess Diana

Articles
Advertisement
New book claims King Charles ‘struck’ Princess Diana

King Charles & Princess Diana

Advertisement
  • Christopher Andersen writes this in The King: The Life of Charles III.
  • The royal couple’s tempers worried their security workers, he said.
  • He threw it at Diana’s head and just missed her,” he explained further.
Advertisement

In a new explosive book, his own valet says that King Charles III once hit his ex-wife Princess Diana with an iron bootjack during one of their violent fights.

Christopher Andersen, a royal expert, says this in his new book about the new king, The King: The Life of Charles III. He says that the royal couple had raging tempers that got so bad that their security staff was scared.

Andersen told the press about his book by saying this about King Charles: “He has a huge temper.” I mean, it’s an incredible temper. “She was throwing tantrums all the time and throwing a bootjack at her.”

“It’s a heavy wooden device for putting on hunting boots, and it’s made of iron and wood.” “He threw it at Diana’s head and just missed her,” he explained further.

Also Read

Diana and Charles’ marriage was “explosively violent”, claims valet
Diana and Charles’ marriage was “explosively violent”, claims valet

The royal staff feared for their lives during Charles and Diana's marriage....

Andersen then said that Charles’s former valet, Ken Stronach, remembered that during a fight with Diana, Charles picked up a heavy wooden bootjack and threw it at her, missing her head by inches.

Advertisement

In his book, Andersen also wrote about how royal protection officers had to lock up the guns at royal homes so that Charles and Diana wouldn’t do anything bad when they were “in the heat of anger.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Isabel Admits she was afraid prior to be intimate with Gabe '90 days'
Isabel Admits she was afraid prior to be intimate with Gabe '90 days'
Meghan Markle thinks of life as ‘one grand adventure’
Meghan Markle thinks of life as ‘one grand adventure’
Ayeza Khan greets spring with vibrant colors in new photoshoot
Ayeza Khan greets spring with vibrant colors in new photoshoot
Mahmoud and Nicole's red flags keep appearing '90 days'
Mahmoud and Nicole's red flags keep appearing '90 days'
‘Six other men’ were interested in Meghan Markle apart from Prince Harry
‘Six other men’ were interested in Meghan Markle apart from Prince Harry
Aman Ahmed shares new photos with Mariyam Nafees on her birthday
Aman Ahmed shares new photos with Mariyam Nafees on her birthday
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story