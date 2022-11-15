New book claims King Charles ‘struck’ Princess Diana

Christopher Andersen writes this in The King: The Life of Charles III.

The royal couple’s tempers worried their security workers, he said.

In a new explosive book, his own valet says that King Charles III once hit his ex-wife Princess Diana with an iron bootjack during one of their violent fights.

Christopher Andersen, a royal expert, says this in his new book about the new king, The King: The Life of Charles III. He says that the royal couple had raging tempers that got so bad that their security staff was scared.

Andersen told the press about his book by saying this about King Charles: “He has a huge temper.” I mean, it’s an incredible temper. “She was throwing tantrums all the time and throwing a bootjack at her.”

Andersen then said that Charles’s former valet, Ken Stronach, remembered that during a fight with Diana, Charles picked up a heavy wooden bootjack and threw it at her, missing her head by inches.

In his book, Andersen also wrote about how royal protection officers had to lock up the guns at royal homes so that Charles and Diana wouldn’t do anything bad when they were “in the heat of anger.”