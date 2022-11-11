No chance of Kate Middleton appearing in Meghan’s podcast

The Princess of Wales won’t be a surprise guest on Meghan Markle’s podcast, according to the Daily Express.

The tabloid said the two women’s relationship is still strained.

Kate and other members of the Royal Family identified with some of the complaints.

According to the article, the two women’s friendship suffered as a result of Meghan Markle’s candid interview with American TV icon Oprah Winfrey.

Because of their disagreements, Richard Palmer, the royal journalist for the Daily Express, said it is still highly unlikely that Kate will appear on the podcast.

“I don’t get the impression that there is much of a relationship there between them at the moment,” he continued.

“Maybe that will change but I think the signs are the relations are still pretty strained.”

Palmer said that Kate and other members of the Royal Family identified with some of the complaints Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made while they were still acting as active employees of the Firm.

Whether Meghan Markle has expressed any interest in inviting Kate to her podcast is not yet known.