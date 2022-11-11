No more eggs for man caught throwing eggs on King Charles

A ban on eggs has been placed on the guy who is accused of throwing eggs at King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The altercation was captured on camera, and a guy was heard yelling “this country was built on the blood of slaves” and “not my king”.

According to Patrick Thelwell, he was opposing boundaries and misery.

Advertisement

A ban on eggs has been placed on the guy who is accused of throwing eggs at King Charles and Queen Camilla.

According to Patrick Thelwell, he was opposing boundaries and misery.

Omid Scobie, a royal analyst and journalist, commented, “That will teach him,” in response to the announcement of the ban.

During a visit to northern England on Wednesday, the King and his wife narrowly missed being struck by eggs hurled at them, according to British TV video.

While on a walkabout in York, the 73-year-old king and Camilla, 75, appeared to be the target of three eggs that fell nearby before they were escorted away by minders.

The altercation was captured on camera, and a guy was heard yelling “this country was built on the blood of slaves” and “not my king” before being apprehended by numerous police officers.

Advertisement

According to reports on the scene, the protester also booed the royal couple before he seemed to throw the eggs at them.

God save the King and “shame on you” were chanted at the protester by other attendees of the masses that had gathered at the famous Micklegate Bar venue for the visit.

As police seized the alleged offender, Charles and Camilla continued with a customary ritual to formally welcome the sovereign to the city of York.

They came there to witness the first statue honouring Queen Elizabeth II since her passing on September 8 being unveiled in the ancient city.