On the king Charles’s 74th birthday, Buckingham Palace revealed a new portrait

Today, Nov. 14, is the 74th birthday of King Charles III. In honor of the king’s first birthday since taking the throne in September, Buckingham Palace has released a new picture of him.
The striking portrait shows the king or queen leaning back against an old oak tree. He or she is wearing a tweed jacket, tie, pants, and a walking stick made of wood.
The palace also said that the King has taken over the job of Ranger of Windsor Great Park, which his late father, Prince Philip, had held before he died.
The Ranger of the Great Park keeps an eye on the Deputy Ranger and his team as they take care of one of the oldest landed estates in the country on a daily basis.
After leading the country and the royal family at the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph on Sunday, King Charles is expected to celebrate his birthday privately, as there have been no official plans made.
