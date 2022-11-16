Palace aide reveals inside facts about Princess Diana’s death

Patrick Jephson claims that bringing up Princess Diana would elicit a “frustrating” response.

“It was a tragic story and that she was essentially troubled mentally”.

The former Queen Consort Camilla is described as wonderfully down-to-earth and grounded.

The royal personnel recently came under fire from Princess Diana’s former aide when he commented on how they handled the death of the then-Princess of Wales.

Patrick Jephson claimed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that bringing up Princess Diana would elicit a “frustrating” response.

The former assistant claims that the reply was: “It was a tragic story and that she was essentially troubled mentally” he added that “the implication being (was that Diana) was not entirely up the job, which essentially then she failed at.”

“And the unspoken addition is that everything is alright now because we have her replacement, who is wonderfully down-to-earth and grounded and not at all flakey or paranoid,” he added, referring to the former Queen Consort Camilla.

He added: “When I hear people follow this line, when I see it not being challenged, I think, well, wait a minute. I knew Princess Diana probably better than almost anybody — certainly professionally — and she was one of the sanest people I ever met.”

“Considering the life she lived, considering the pressures she was under, she wasn’t just sane, she had a kind of ability to restore sanity to crazy situations,” he continued. “As an eye witness, she could be a bit of a handful sometimes, but she was always extremely aware, sane, grounded, and funny.”

