Pay $5,000 for a table at Meghan Markle’s ‘Charity’ event

Meghan Markle received an invitation to speak at a gathering about the “power of women.” According to the UK’s Daily Express, attendees at the charity dinner paid $5,000 for a table for ten.

“The Power of Women: An Evening with Meghan” was the event’s name.

Rabbi Sandy Sasso, the first woman ordained as a rabbi by the Reconstructionist Jewish tradition, had an on-stage interview with the Duchess of Sussex.

According to Daily Express, the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana, a nonprofit organisation that assists local women who are struggling or disadvantaged, organised the event.

Its online description reads as follows: “The Duchess is a mother, feminist, and champion of human rights. She is a lifelong advocate for women and girls, a constant thread she weaves through humanitarian and business ventures. Rabbi Sandy Sasso, an acclaimed writer and community leader, will serve as moderator for the evening.”

Following her invitation to Trevor Noah on her most recent podcast episode, Meghan Markle attended the occasion.

It happened just days before Kate Middleton and Prince William fly in for a state visit.

Together with her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children, the former actress resides in California.

