Fans and experts are pleased with the new King’s choice of deputies.

This is seen as a slight to his brothers, Prince Andrew and Prince Harry.

King Charles III used his birthday party to tell the royals who don’t work to stay away from the monarchy because he wants to honor the ones who do.

Royal experts and fans are very happy with the new King’s decision to make Prince Anne and Prince Edward his deputies. This is seen as a slight to his brothers, Prince Andrew and Prince Harry.

With his recent moves, the King is finally carrying out his plan to make the monarchy smaller. It looks like the new monarch has started to use his axe to change the face of the monarchy.

Due to his many scandals, people thought that Prince Andrew would be cut off from the Royal Family. People wanted to know what King Charles planned to do with his son Harry.

When King Charles III decided that Princess Anne and Prince Edward would take over for him when he couldn’t do his job as king, Prince Harry was also cut off.

Megyn Kelly also talked about King Charles’s decision to make Princess Anne and Prince Edward his stand-ins for official duties. This was an unexpected move that was called an insult to Prince Harry.

She said that the King’s choice of his brother and sister made sense because they are “active royals” who live in the UK. “Unlike Prince Harry, who’s out there in Montecito with the Duchess of Duplicity,”