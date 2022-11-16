Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Peter Phillips spoke up on childhood with Prince William, Harry
Peter Phillips spoke up on childhood with Prince William, Harry

Peter Phillips spoke up on childhood with Prince William, Harry

Articles
Advertisement
Peter Phillips spoke up on childhood with Prince William, Harry

Peter Phillips spoke up on childhood with Prince William, Harry

Advertisement
  • Princess Anne’s oldest son reportedly recalled his antics with Prince William and Harry.
  • Peter Phillips said they caused “a gang of us growing up in that age”.
  • The eldest grandchild of the Queen made an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.
Advertisement

Peter Phillips, Princess Anne’s oldest son, reportedly recalled his antics with Prince William and Harry when they were kids.

When the eldest grandchild of the Queen made an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain in 2016, he described how he spent the summer at Balmoral with his relatives.

He said:  “We had great fun growing up on our holidays, going to stay with her at Sandringham, Balmoral and Windsor and we were incredibly lucky to be able to share a lot of our childhood time with her.”

He recalled the “chaos” he and his sister Zara produced with William and Harry and said: “It wasn’t just us, it was the Waleses [William and Harry], Freddie and Ella Windsor, and the Gloucesters. We had a lot of fun and there was a lot of space for kids to run around in.

“So there was quite a gang of us growing up in that age and it was a lot of fun. We caused quite a bit of mayhem and chaos but fortunately, I don’t think we broke too much,” he said.

Also Read

Prince William surprises England’s World Cup soccer team
Prince William surprises England’s World Cup soccer team

Prince William loves England soccer. The 40-year-old Prince of Wales visited the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Madonna reveals her
Madonna reveals her "cute" face as surgical edema subsided
Hayden Panettiere's younger brother Jansen dead at 28
Hayden Panettiere's younger brother Jansen dead at 28
Adam Driver's wife Joanne Tucker expecting their 2nd baby
Adam Driver's wife Joanne Tucker expecting their 2nd baby
Katie Maloney criticized Raquel Leviss for uploading a photo with Tom Schwartz
Katie Maloney criticized Raquel Leviss for uploading a photo with Tom Schwartz
Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar’s dancing video goes viral
Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar’s dancing video goes viral
Gia Giudice reunion with his father Giudice Joe  
Gia Giudice reunion with his father Giudice Joe  
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story