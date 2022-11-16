Peter Phillips spoke up on childhood with Prince William, Harry

Princess Anne’s oldest son reportedly recalled his antics with Prince William and Harry.

Peter Phillips, Princess Anne’s oldest son, reportedly recalled his antics with Prince William and Harry when they were kids.

When the eldest grandchild of the Queen made an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain in 2016, he described how he spent the summer at Balmoral with his relatives.

He said: “We had great fun growing up on our holidays, going to stay with her at Sandringham, Balmoral and Windsor and we were incredibly lucky to be able to share a lot of our childhood time with her.”

He recalled the “chaos” he and his sister Zara produced with William and Harry and said: “It wasn’t just us, it was the Waleses [William and Harry], Freddie and Ella Windsor, and the Gloucesters. We had a lot of fun and there was a lot of space for kids to run around in.

“So there was quite a gang of us growing up in that age and it was a lot of fun. We caused quite a bit of mayhem and chaos but fortunately, I don’t think we broke too much,” he said.

