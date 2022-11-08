Prince Andrew believes he can change his “disgraceful” life

Experts think Prince Andrew is the lone royal who wants to atone for his sex scandal.

Ghislaine Maxwell, his old buddy, is in prison for 20–30 years.

Mr. Myers said King Charles III is “trying to construct his own legacy” and has “a lot at stake for his own family.

Advertisement

Experts say that Prince Andrew is the only member of the royal family who wants to make up for the shame of his sex scandal.

Russel Myers, an expert on the royal family, thinks that the Duke of York is having trouble understanding that there is no “way back” for him.

He says to the press: “He’s absolutely left himself in complete disgrace due to his relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.”

“Of course, his longtime friend, Ghislaine Maxwell, is now languishing in jail for 20, 30 years.”

He said, “So there was no way back for him.”

“Yet he still thought that he had something to offer the Royal Family.”

Advertisement

Mr. Myers pointed out that King Charles III is “trying to create his own legacy” and has “a lot at stake for his own family.”

Also Read Prince Harry wants Archie to play “barefoot” with children in Africa Prince Harry wants to honour his wife Meghan Markle's African roots by...

He said: “It’s not a surprise to anyone, including the Duke of York himself, that he’s been definitely sidelined.”

“Certainly, with his late mother out of the picture after her very sad passing in recent weeks, I definitely see no way back for him,” he added.