Prince Andrew case accuser ‘may have made a mistake’

  • Virginia Giuffre dismissed a defamation lawsuit against Alan Dershowitz in 2019.
  • She admitted she “may have made a mistake” by asserting that she was coerced into having se* with him.
  • The case was dropped.
Virginia Giuffre, a defendant in the Prince Andrew’s se* scandal, has dismissed a defamation lawsuit she filed against Alan Dershowitz in 2019 without receiving any compensation from either party.

After she admitted she “may have made a mistake” by asserting that she was coerced into having se* with him, the case was dropped.

After Giuffre accused Prince Andrew of raping her while she was a child, he lost his royal patronage and military titles.

