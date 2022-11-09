Prince Andrew case accuser ‘may have made a mistake’

Prince Andrew believes he can change his “disgraceful” life
Experts think Prince Andrew is the lone royal who wants to atone...
Virginia Giuffre, a defendant in the Prince Andrew’s se* scandal, has dismissed a defamation lawsuit she filed against Alan Dershowitz in 2019 without receiving any compensation from either party.
After she admitted she “may have made a mistake” by asserting that she was coerced into having se* with him, the case was dropped.
After Giuffre accused Prince Andrew of raping her while she was a child, he lost his royal patronage and military titles.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.