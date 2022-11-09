Prince Andrew case accuser ‘may have made a mistake’

Virginia Giuffre dismissed a defamation lawsuit against Alan Dershowitz in 2019.

Virginia Giuffre, a defendant in the Prince Andrew’s se* scandal, has dismissed a defamation lawsuit she filed against Alan Dershowitz in 2019 without receiving any compensation from either party.

After she admitted she “may have made a mistake” by asserting that she was coerced into having se* with him, the case was dropped.

After Giuffre accused Prince Andrew of raping her while she was a child, he lost his royal patronage and military titles.