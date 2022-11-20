Prince Andrew intends to “flee” to Bahrain in light of the royal exile?

He’s been slammed for his “toxic” links to the Gulf state.

Prince Andrew has frequented Bahrain.

Prince Andrew “might live in Bahrain” if he’s “not wanted in the UK.”

Prince Andrew may be planning to run away to Bahrain because he is still not welcome in the British royal family, especially now that King Charles is in charge. Political activists have called his ties to the Gulf state “toxic,” and he has been criticized for them.

This latest round of criticism of the disgraced Duke of York comes just days after it was said that he spent last week on a luxury vacation in Bahrain as a “personal guest” of the royal family there.

According to the news, Sayed Ahmed Al Wadaei of the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy made a harsh attack on Prince Andrew. He criticized the British royal for meeting with Bahrain’s police force many times despite its “record of violence.”

Wadaei also said something very shocking: he said that Prince Andrew was a spy and “considered fleeing to Bahrain when his relationship with Epstein first came to light.”

“This reflects how deep his disgraceful relationship is with Bahrain’s corrupt dictatorship,” he said.

An insider also told the media that Prince Andrew “could have a new home and life in Bahrain” if he is “not wanted in the UK.”

Prince Andrew has been to Bahrain many times over the years. In 2014, he went to see King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s second son, Sheikh Abdullah. In 2018, he opened a UK naval base there, and in 2019, he went there twice.