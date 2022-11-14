Advertisement
Prince Andrew is unhappy with Virginia Guiffre for 'stifling' him

Prince Andrew is unhappy with Virginia Guiffre for ‘stifling’ him

Prince Andrew is unhappy with Virginia Guiffre for 'stifling' him

  • People say that Prince Andrew is so angry at his accuser.
  • Sources close to the royal who know him well have given hints about how he feels.
  • At the end of it, “he didn’t understand the consequences,” and “he was basically forced to step down.”
People say that Prince Andrew is so angry at his accuser Virginia Guiffre that he has gone crazy.

Sources close to the royal who know him well have given hints about how he feels.

The source started by talking about how much pressure Prince Andrew was under during the court case. They said, “It was like a pressure cooker,” leaving him with absolutely “no room to breathe.”

At the end of it, “He didn’t understand the consequences,” and “he was basically forced to step down.” He was surprised.”

For those who don’t know, King Charles only fought the case because he felt “immense pressure.”

For those who don’t know, the Firm “put a lot of pressure” on King Charles to fight the case as a private citizen.

But he was also told that his titles and patronages would stay “under the protection of his mother” until his legal problems were taken care of.

