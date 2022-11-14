Prince Andrew ready to fight for rights

Virginia Giuffre’s civil lawsuit against Alan Dershowitz was dismissed last week.

Prince Andrew is determined to fight his accuser, MailOnline has learned.

The Duke of York and King Charles III reportedly discussed the prince’s return to public life in private.

Following the dismissal of her sexual assault claim against an American lawyer, Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre may have seen a path back into public life.

Everything has changed, and Andrew is determined to fight, according to MailOnline.

Ms. Giuffre’s civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew, in which she accused him of sexual abuse, was settled for a rumoured £12 million. The claims have always been vigorously refuted by the Duke of York.

The Duke of York and King Charles III purportedly met in private to discuss the prince’s return to royal duties, but the king rejected the possibility of a public comeback for his younger brother.

Virginia Giuffre, the Duke of York’s accuser, abandoned a complaint she had brought against Alan Dershowitz last week, admitting that she “may have made a mistake” in accusing him of sexual misconduct. Ms. Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Dershowitz in 2020, claiming that he had defamed her when he refuted allegations that she had been Jeffrey Epstein’s victim of human trafficking between 2000 and 2002.

