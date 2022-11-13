Prince Andrew starts doing charity work to rehabilitate his image

The royal family’s gardener Kevin donates extra vegetables to a church every week.

King Charles III reportedly told Andrew he couldn’t return to “the firm.”

Prince Andrew, the disgraced son of Queen Elizabeth II, is said to have started a good project to win people over by giving fruit and vegetables to poor families.

Sarah Ferguson and her ex-husband Andrew are said to give the extra fruit and vegetables from their garden at the Royal Lodge in Windsor to a local charity that helps poor families.

A source close to the royal family told the media that their gardener Kevin takes their extra vegetables to a nearby church every week.

“This week, we fed 126 people.” “With the cost of our fruit and vegetables from our supplier, we spent £3.52 per person this week, so £14.08 per month per person,” it added. it added.

Sarah and Andrew are no longer married, but they still live together in Windsor’s Royal Lodge.

There are rumours that the 63-year-old Duke is planning a “fightback” because he is so sure he can still go back into public life.

The Mail on Sunday says that King Charles III made it clear to Andrew that he couldn’t go back to “the firm.” Andrew was left “bereft” and in tears.

Prince Andrew, the father of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, is said to have been “caught off guard” by the outcome of the private meeting, which took place at Charles’s Scottish estate Birkhall just days before the Queen died.