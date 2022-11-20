Prince Andrew went on a lavish, covert vacation to Bahrain last week

Prince Andrew reportedly visited Bahrain’s royal family last week.

He may operate as a conduit between the UK and the Gulf.

The trip will be Prince Andrew’s first outside the UK since 2019.

Reports say that Prince Andrew went to Bahrain last week as a guest of the royal family of that Gulf state. It is thought that he wants to act as an unofficial link between the UK and the Gulf.

The Duke of York, according to sources, traveled to Bahrain last week on a private jet owned by a Swiss billionaire. According to insiders who spoke to the media, Andrew’s trip to Bahrain was a “holiday” that was “privately funded” and included five-star accommodations provided by his friends in the Bahraini royal family.

Regarding Prince Andrew’s connections to the Bahraini royal family, a source said: “Prince Andrew no longer has a wide circle of friends, but royal families do have a habit of sticking together.” “There are people there who have been loyal to the Queen’s son and have deep pockets.”

The royal suite at the Four Seasons Hotel in Manama, where the Duke of York is said to have stayed, is said to cost £8,600 per night.

The trip will be Prince Andrew’s first outside the UK since 2019. Since then, he has been involved in a sexual abuse scandal because he knew Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of sexually abusing children, and Ghislaine Maxwell.