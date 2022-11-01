Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Edward hired as Royal Patron for Reading Rep Theatre

Prince Edward hired as Royal Patron for Reading Rep Theatre

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Edward hired as Royal Patron for Reading Rep Theatre

Prince Edward hired as Royal Patron for Reading Rep Theatre

Advertisement
  • Prince Edward was hired as Royal Patron for Reading Rep Theatre.
  • Edward worked in theatre and television production.
  • King Charles III’s younger sibling, Edward, is 13th in line for the British throne.
Advertisement

Reading Rep Theatre has purportedly named Prince Edward, the monarch’s youngest child, as its royal patron.

The theatre posted on Twitter, “We are happy to introduce HRH Prince Edward, The Earl of Wessex, as the Royal Patron for Reading Rep.”

“I look forward to supporting this theatre’s upcoming endeavours and helping to reinforce its excellent work in the neighbourhood.”

Prior to joining the Firm as a full-time employee in 2002, Edward worked in theatre and television production.

The Reading Rep Theatre, a renowned theatre and cultural centre in Berkshire, now has the Earl of Wessex as its patron.

“Reading Rep is rapidly becoming an integral element of the arts landscape in Reading for three really good reasons,” remarked the late Queen’s youngest son.

Advertisement

King Charles III’s younger sibling, Edward, is 13th in line for the British throne.

Also Read

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex cry during Queen’s funeral
Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex cry during Queen’s funeral

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex were spotted wiping away tears. Countess of...

Advertisement

Catch all the Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Harry describes his mature lover as 'liking macho horses' in Spare
Harry describes his mature lover as 'liking macho horses' in Spare
Kate Middleton's strict 'household rule,' which George, Charlotte, and Louis are not allowed to break
Kate Middleton's strict 'household rule,' which George, Charlotte, and Louis are not allowed to break
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could lose their royal title
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could lose their royal title
Meghan Markle accused of behaving like 'really scary' boss
Meghan Markle accused of behaving like 'really scary' boss
Prince Harry neither a victim nor blameless
Prince Harry neither a victim nor blameless
Kate Middleton finally spoken about her fourth child
Kate Middleton finally spoken about her fourth child
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story