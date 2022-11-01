Prince Edward hired as Royal Patron for Reading Rep Theatre

Prince Edward was hired as Royal Patron for Reading Rep Theatre.

Edward worked in theatre and television production.

King Charles III’s younger sibling, Edward, is 13th in line for the British throne.

Advertisement

Reading Rep Theatre has purportedly named Prince Edward, the monarch’s youngest child, as its royal patron.

The theatre posted on Twitter, “We are happy to introduce HRH Prince Edward, The Earl of Wessex, as the Royal Patron for Reading Rep.”

“I look forward to supporting this theatre’s upcoming endeavours and helping to reinforce its excellent work in the neighbourhood.”

Prior to joining the Firm as a full-time employee in 2002, Edward worked in theatre and television production.

The Reading Rep Theatre, a renowned theatre and cultural centre in Berkshire, now has the Earl of Wessex as its patron.

“Reading Rep is rapidly becoming an integral element of the arts landscape in Reading for three really good reasons,” remarked the late Queen’s youngest son.

Advertisement

King Charles III’s younger sibling, Edward, is 13th in line for the British throne.

Also Read Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex cry during Queen’s funeral Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex were spotted wiping away tears. Countess of...