Prince Harry accused of devising scheme to ruin Royal Family

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan and Prince Harry, “intend to ruin the Royal Family,” and the Duke of Sussex has been criticized for focusing on his old issues with the King rather than his new family, royal biographer Angela Levin,

In an interview, Levin criticized the Duke for naming his memoir Spare, calling it “a tragedy.”

She inquired: “Does he still feel that way after leaving the Royal Family, meeting the woman he is madly in love with, having two kids, a huge property, and having all the freedom he desires?

“He is clinging to it while staring behind him. The fact that the title is “leftover” in other nations throughout the world, as if he were some type of plate-side leftover, is even worse in a little way.

“I just think that’s the most disgusting title, and it’s nonsense — he was next to the Queen in popularity, and he liked to fool around, to be a little mischievous, and he was full of energy.”

She went on: “It sounds so disparaging to label oneself spare as if nobody wants you since he was just a living flame and great with people of all ages and types when I did his biography in 2018.

“I then enquired, “Does he wish to be king?” And I am very certain that he does not; he wants his freedom.”

Added her: “He desires the freedom to act when and how he pleases. Therefore, for heaven’ sake, he should start moving on after all the counseling he has received.

And it’s very unfair to try to criticize his parents while King Charles is genuinely mourning the loss of his mother, Levin continued.

There are rumors that Harry’s future biography will contain personal jabs at King Charles and other senior royals.

