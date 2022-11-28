Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘desperate’ to win over royals despite financial concerns

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “desperately” need royal favor since they’re broke.

This shocking news came out recently from inside sources close to the Globe.

The unknown source recounted being cut off from family and staying in touch with royal power.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are “desperate” to get back in good standing with the Royal Family because their money is starting to run out.

This shocking news came out recently from inside sources close to the Globe.

The unnamed insider started by talking about what it means to be cut off from family and how the couple wants to stay in touch with the royal power.

The expert thinks, “To be formally cut off would be detrimental to Harry and Meghan—both personally and financially.”

Also Read Prince Harry and Meghan Markle award sparks weird discussions The news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's award has generated a...

Plus, “They know very well that few, if any, of these megamillion-dollar deals would have happened if it weren’t for their ties to the British monarchy.” There have been rumors that Prince Harry is already trying to fix the damage that Queen Elizabeth’s death has caused and has “had second thoughts and has been editing certain portions deemed too harsh in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death.”