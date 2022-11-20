Advertisement
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become ‘hate figures’

  • People fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s political actions will make them hate figures.
  • Richard Palmer, a royal family reporter, said this in an interview.
  • she said in her podcast this week that she was happy to embrace that term.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given a warning because people worry that their new political moves will turn them into hate figures.

In his interview with the media, Richard Palmer, who covers the royal family, said these things.

The first thing he said was, “I think that the problem that she in particular had in that interview but also Harry had was that they struck the wrong tone.”

“They struck a divided tone that embroiled them in the culture wars, and she said in her podcast this week that she was happy to embrace that term.”

“I think they did fall into a bit of a trap, and they have become hate figures on the conservative side of politics because they are seen as advocates of a more liberal agenda.”

“And I’m not sure we can say that about the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Queen Consort, and the Essex Councillors, despite the fact that they make important campaigning points about things they want to see changed in our society.”

