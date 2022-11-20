Prince Harry and Meghan Markle puts deal with Netflix on risk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have jeopardised their contract with Netflix.

Reports suggest they are considering terminating their multi-million dollar agreement.

The National Enquirer was informed by an alleged source that the couple are ‘micromanaging’ production.

Advertisement

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are said to have jeopardised their contract with Netflix in the face of on-going criticism.

Following another rejection from Netflix, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are allegedly considering terminating their multi-million dollar agreement.

According to reports, Harry and Meghan’s highly awaited series, which was rumoured to have been delayed until 2023 due to outrage, will instead premiere in December as the network refused the couple’s request.

According to reports, Meghan and Harry, who are already receiving harsh criticism for the fifth season of The Crown, have made certain demands and have opted to renegotiate the contract.

According to recent reports, they have given the executives of the streaming juggernaut “huge rewrite headaches.”

The National Enquirer was informed by an alleged source: “They are renowned for being extremely demanding and entitled, requiring that everybody bow to their will and micromanaging everything from the script to the production. They are giving the people working behind the scenes major issues in terms of rewriting.”

Advertisement

Dan Wootton, a royal specialist who wrote him a sample resignation letter, has previously urged the royal couple to break their contract.

Also Read Meghan Markle trolled for not winning the GQ Award Meghan Markle was expected to be honoured at the 2022 GQ Men...