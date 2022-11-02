Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Windsor Castle request denied

Advertisement
  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were given Frogmore Cottage by the Queen as a wedding gift.
  • Prince Harry and Meghan asked to live in Windsor Castle after their nuptials.
  • The late Queen ‘politely but firmly’ refused the request for them to move in with her.
Mirror UK reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once made the ‘inappropriate’ request to live in Windsor Castle with the Queen, but were denied.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were given the charming Frogmore Cottage at Windsor by the Queen as a wedding gift, reportedly wanted a different living arrangement and asked to be allowed to live in Windsor Castle.

The castle has been home to the royal family for nearly a millennium, and it was the residence of the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. While many members of the royal family have lived in properties on the castle grounds, only the monarch has resided in the castle itself.

According to The Times, when Prince Harry and Meghan requested ‘living quarters could be made available after their wedding’ at Windsor Castle, the late Queen ‘politely but firmly suggested’ that they instead reside at Frogmore Cottage.

It is important to note that the late Queen’s wedding gift of Frogmore Cottage to her grandson Prince Harry was a major event in royal circles; the monarch considered the cottage her “backyard,” as the entrance to the castle gardens is adjacent to the cottage.

