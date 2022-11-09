Prince Harry and Netflix are fighting over a documentary

Reports say that Prince Harry and Netflix have been fighting over when his new documentary will come out.

When the Queen died in September, the Duke of Sussex was in the middle of filming.

Fans will get to see what goes on behind the scenes at the Invictus Games thanks to the £113 million series

But the father of two and the streaming giant have reached a point where they don’t agree anymore. Netflix wants to release the docuseries next month, but Harry wants it to come out after Christmas.

The media said that Harry doesn’t want the series to air at the same time as his explosive memoir, which is set to come out on January 10.

After Meghan Markle talked about the show in an interview with Variety magazine, this happened.

“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story,” she said, describing the series as a “rom-com” and a “love story.”

Royal observer Jonathan Sacerdoti, on the other hand, said: “I certainly think it would be undesirable for Meghan and Harry to have recent events described in The Crown. I know producers said they aren’t keen to go right up to the present day, but maybe that’s why they are so keen on this Netflix series; it might complete their extra piece of the jigsaw puzzle in them telling their story.”