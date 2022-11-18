Prince Harry angry with King Charles over previous role

Prince Harry angry with King Charles III for giving up his seat.

Princess Anne and Prince Edward have been made Counsellors of State.

Megyn Kelly: “They are active royals, they’re in England, and they can do their job” on a day-to-day basis.

Advertisement

According to reports, Prince Harry is angry with King Charles III for giving up his seat.

Harry feels that his responsibilities are sliding away because the 74-year-old king, who named Princess Anne and Prince Edward as the Counsellors of State, has made them so.

Megyn Kelly, a royal specialist, said to Paul Murray: “Royal experts are saying he’s going to be very deeply offended by King Charles’s latest move.

“It basically about King Charles needing a day off and who’s going to [substitute] in for him.”

Added her: “Typically it would be the top four adults in the line of succession, which would be him two sons and, I think Princess Beatrice and one other person, in any event, oh it would be Prince Andrew.

“[Charles] has basically said Prince Andrew’s out and Prince Harry’s out, and instead add in my brother and sister who are not in the top four in the line of succession.

Advertisement

“So he’s subbing his brother and sister who are active royals, Edward not Andrew.”

She went on: “They are active royals, they’re in England, and they can do their job when on a day-to-day basis, unlike Harry who’s, you know, out there in Montecito with the Duchess of Duplicity.

“So he cannot do it, he shouldn’t be offended,” Kelly noted.

Also Read Prince William shocked by Prince Harry’s behavior Prince William is appalled by Prince Harry's general behavior. The future of...