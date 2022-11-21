Prince Harry appreciates Elton John for becoming Archie’s friend

Prince Harry said Sir Elton was close to his mum.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry honored Elton John.

The duchess said she and Harry witnessed Sir Elton John’s farewell tour.

Advertisement

As part of a special program on Disney+, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle paid a heartfelt tribute to English singer Elton John during a show on his farewell tour.

According to a newspaper, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were among the celebrities asked to pay tribute to Sir Elton John in a special farewell program called Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger before his final show.

Meghan and Harry’s sweet farewell message was shown between clips of singer Tony Bennett and US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden. The Duchess of Sussex began by saying that she and Harry saw Sir Elton John perform on his farewell tour.

Meghan said, “Hi Elton, we just wanted to say congratulations and that we are just so proud of you and that we were able to see you on your farewell tour, too.”

Then Prince Harry joined in and talked about how close Sir Elton was to his mother. He also said: “And thank you for entertaining everybody for so many decades; thank you for being the friend that you were for my mom; thank you for being our friend; thank you for being a friend to our kids; and thank you for entertaining people around the world.”

Also Read Kate Middleton’s mother announces the launch of her “unique dream” Kate's mother, is launching her "original dream" party décor collection, sources say....

Advertisement

“Even though this is officially your retirement, we know that this will not be your final gig, but we love you and congratulate you on an incredible career,”He ended the video by having Meghan blow a kiss to the camera.

The touching tribute happened just a few months before Prince Harry’s shocking memoir Spare hits shelves around the world on January 10, 2023.