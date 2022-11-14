Prince Harry claims he has “personal experience” with parental loss

In his personal letter to military children, Prince Harry talked about the “pain” of losing a parent.

In his personal letter to military children, Prince Harry talked about the “pain” of losing a parent.

The letter was sent to the members of Scotty’s Little Soldier, an organisation that helps children who have lost a parent in the British Forces.

On November 13, the Duke of Sussex wrote a letter to mark Remembrance Sunday.

“As many of us observe and reflect on Remembrance Sunday, I wanted to write to you and let you know you are all in my thoughts and heart today.

“We share a bond even without ever meeting one another, because we share the loss of a parent.”

“I know first-hand the pain and grief that come with loss and want you to know that you are not alone,” he said.

“While difficult feelings will come up today as we pay tribute to heroes like your mom or dad, I hope you can find comfort and strength in knowing that their love for you lives and shines on,” he continued.

He said, “One of the ways I’ve learned to cope has been through community and talking about my grief, and I couldn’t be more grateful and relieved that you have amazing people walking beside you throughout your journey.”

“We all know some days are harder than others, but together those days are made easier.”

“Today and every day, I admire and respect all the men and women who have given their lives in service of us—especially those in your family.”

“I am also incredibly proud of you for being the best example of remembering them.”