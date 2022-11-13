Prince Harry contributes to’mawkish’ royal exploitation

Prince Harry has been working hard to make as much money as he can from the firm before his royal power runs out.

In a new piece for the newspaper, royal commentator and author Sarah Vine shared these ideas.

After all, their objectives seem to me to be perfectly aligned: “Make as much money out of The Firm as possible.”

She began by saying, “Unlike other shows about the Royal Family, which either seek to satirise or stylize their existence, The Crown is mawkish and exploitative.”

“Its makers have never viewed the real-life counterparts of their on-screen characters with any sort of humanity, seeing their lives, loves, and personal tragedies as nothing more than a gold mine to be exploited for maximum profit.”

“‘Fair enough,’ you might say. ‘That’s showbiz.’ But what’s really sad is that in this respect, they have arguably much in common with two of the Royal Family’s own most high-profile members, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who financed their move to America by joining Netflix’s payroll to the tune of several million dollars.”

“People have often expressed a certain amount of consternation that the Queen’s grandson should willingly take the shilling of an outfit which, over the years, has been at best economical with his family’s truth, at worst downright exploitative.”

"But to my mind, it makes perfect sense." After all, their objectives seem to me to be perfectly aligned: "Make as much money out of The Firm as possible."