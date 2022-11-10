Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Harry earns title of ‘sexiest Ginger man alive’

Prince Harry earns title of ‘sexiest Ginger man alive’

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry earns title of ‘sexiest Ginger man alive’

Prince Harry earns title of ‘sexiest Ginger man alive’

Advertisement
  • The 38-year-old received 19% of the vote, which is 5% more than Ewan McGregor.
  • With just 95 of the total votes, Eddie Redmayne came in third.
  • Harry and Meghan Markle signed a reported $38 million deal with Spotify.
Advertisement

In a contentious survey, Prince Harry came out on top, earning the title of “sexiest Ginger man alive” while leaving the others in the dust.

The 38-year-old received 19% of the vote, which is 5% more than Ewan McGregor, who finished in second place. With just 95 of the total votes, Eddie Redmayne came in third.

Harry’s public image may benefit from the latest rating given that it has just been claimed that he and Meghan Markle “need to deliver” on their Spotify contract.

The “headline-bait” and “inferences about her Palace days,” according to royal analyst Daniela Elser, were a sign.

She stated in her article for news.au.com that “given that she and Harry signed a reported $38 million deal with Spotify back in 2020 they need to deliver and some headline-bait strewn about the place, either on purpose or not, must surely only help.”

Also Read

Prince Harry urge biographer to watch ‘The Crown’
Prince Harry urge biographer to watch ‘The Crown’

Prince Harry has reportedly suggested to royal specialists that they watch The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry was happy to be uncle once again
Prince Harry was happy to be uncle once again
Spike Lee criticizes Grammy Awards decision for not awarding Renaissance by Beyoncé
Spike Lee criticizes Grammy Awards decision for not awarding Renaissance by Beyoncé
Photos of Emily Ratajkowski, Eric Andre confirm their relationship status
Photos of Emily Ratajkowski, Eric Andre confirm their relationship status
Shahroz Sabzwari shows love for his wife Sadaf Kanwal
Shahroz Sabzwari shows love for his wife Sadaf Kanwal
Iffat Omar got her best wishes from the Raees star
Iffat Omar got her best wishes from the Raees star
Pedro Pascal recalls his costume experience in The Mandalorian
Pedro Pascal recalls his costume experience in The Mandalorian
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story