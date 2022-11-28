Prince Harry has ‘always’ desired a ‘normal life’: Ex-lover

A purported ex-lover claims Prince Harry always wanted a “regular existence”

Catherine stated the Duke of Sussex wanted to live a “regular existence”

He and Meghan Markle will step down as senior royals in 2020.

An alleged ex-lover says that Prince Harry always wanted to have a “normal life” away from being a royal.

Catherine Ommanney, who is 51 years old, told a newspaper in an explosive article that she dated Prince Harry when she was about 34 and he was 21 years old.

Catherine also said that the Duke of Sussex had always wanted to stop being a royal and live a “normal life.” He has been working toward this goal since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, will step down as the most senior royals in 2020.

Catherine said to the news source, “I hope he (Prince Harry) is happy and has found some freedom finally, because that is something he was desperately searching for back then.”

She went on to say, “I hope Meghan looks after him, and I don’t wish him anything other than happiness and success because he is a very brave, charismatic, incredibly funny, intelligent, and lovely human being.”