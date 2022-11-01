Prince Harry has little to do with upcoming memoir Spare

The Duke of Sussex hasn’t even read the “ghost writer’s” first draft of his forthcoming book, which will be published in January.

Tom Bower, a royal expert, explains to Tessa Dunlop, Ed Balls, and Susanna Reid on GMB: “He’ll continue to hold the title of prince; I want Meghan.

“Actually, Meghan’s book, not his. This schedule has been mandated by Meghan.”

Balls answered: “It was written by Harry. Not even Meghan is behind it!”

Bower objected: “Consider him to have read it? Ghostwriters wrote it.

“Every word has truly been read by Meghan. Meghan is incredibly sophisticated and highly intelligent.”

“Queen was deceived by her. William, Charles, and Diana’s brother Charles Spencer all saw through her. She was a risk-taker who came to our country in search of fame and fortune before leaving and returning to America. Now, she is abusing her royal status and profiting from people’s suffering.”

