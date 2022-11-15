Prince Harry is “furious” with King Charles’ decision

“Harry and Meghan would be outraged.”

A royal expert said that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle must be “absolutely furious” that King Charles removed the Duke of Sussex as Counselor of State.

Even though the Regency Acts of 1937 to 1953 say that Prince Harry and Prince Andrew should be his deputies, the monarch had the Lord Chamberlain tell the House of Lords on Monday, November 14, that Princess Anne and Prince Edward will be his deputies instead.

Angela Levin, an expert on the royal family, told the press: “Harry and Meghan would be absolutely furious” with the decision. “But he lives in California; he’s stopped being a working royal, so why should he be a counselor of state?”

She went on to say, “It isn’t about Harry,’ but instead what the King needs,” further explaining that if Prince Andrew were to stand in for the King, “the public would be absolutely furious.”

“By reading between the lines, it allows him to ensure that the right people are doing the right job,” Levin ended.

Richard Fitzwilliam agreed with what she said. He said, “Harry should not be surprised at this change.” The extra counselors included are loyal servants of the crown. He lives abroad, and there is a deep rift between him and the royal family. He lives, of course, in California, and it would be bizarre if he were asked to act as a counselor of state.