Prince Harry issued Veterans Day statement to overshadow royals

Prince Harry wrote an open letter to Scotty’s Little Soldiers on Remembrance Sunday.

The charity helps children who have lost a parent who served in the British Armed Forces.

Some feared he would try to “overshadow” the Royal Family’s Remembrance Day activities.

Advertisement

Some in the UK expressed hope that Prince Harry would not try to “overshadow” the royal family when it will be honouring Remembrance Sunday on November 13 after he made a remark on Veterans Day on November 11.

The Duke of Sussex disproved them and issued a statement on the website of his Archewell Foundation.

Monarchists frequently see his actions in the United States as an effort to deprive the British royal family of attention.

The complete text of his letter is provided below:

This year’s Remembrance Day, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, addressed a special letter to Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity that helps kids who have lost a parent who served in the British Armed Forces, to express his support. The organisation, which offers a variety of services to its members including access to child bereavement support, advice for parents and caregivers, personal education, and learning aid, has a long-standing partnership with The Duke.

“Today and every day, I admire and respect all the men and women who have given their lives in service of us – especially those in your family. I am also incredibly proud of you for being the best example in remembering them. When you march together in today’s parade, wearing your yellow and black scarves, I know it will be hard, but equally important to do. Today you will bring new awareness to young people, just like you, who will benefit from this community of support. I salute you for serving others in need, in the most honourable memory of your parent.”

Advertisement

Also Read King Charles’ teeth had been “kicked” in by Prince Harry? People are upset that Netflix and Prince Harry tried to "kick in"...