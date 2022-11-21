Prince Harry left “devastated” after missing the Queen’s deathbed

The Queen famously died on September 8, 2022.

“I think Prince Harry was devastated by the death of the Queen.”

“He could always cut in front of her to get an audience,” Morton pointed out.

Advertisement

A royal expert says that Prince Harry was “devastated” when he didn’t get to Queen Elizabeth’s deathbed in time before she died earlier this year.

The Queen famously died on September 8, 2022, just a few hours before Prince Harry could get to her bedside in Balmoral Castle, Scotland. Now, a royal expert says that the Duke of Sussex might have some big regrets about not going to her bedside.

Expert Andrew Morton said the following to Us Weekly: “I think Prince Harry was devastated by the death of the Queen.” “He probably regretted the fact he didn’t spend some of the time in the UK.”

But Morton went on to say: “He’ll be pleased that the Queen finally got to meet Lilibet; that would have been a consolation.”

Also Read Meghan Markle is Democrats’ top female presidential candidate Meghan would "of course" make a strong presidential candidate. "It's great to...

The royal writer continued by saying: “I think he would have grieved over the fact he wasn’t able to get to Balmoral before she passed, but that goes for the rest of the children as well, apart from Anne and Charles.” “It seems to me he has a special relationship with the Queen.”

Advertisement

“She always had a soft spot for him.” “He could always cut in front of her to get an audience,” Morton pointed out.