Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Prince Harry lost “Britain’s favourite royal title” after marrying Meghan Markle
Prince Harry lost “Britain’s favourite royal title” after marrying Meghan Markle

Prince Harry lost “Britain’s favourite royal title” after marrying Meghan Markle

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry lost “Britain’s favourite royal title” after marrying Meghan Markle

Ngozi Fulani under fire for supporting Meghan Markle, Harry

Advertisement
  • After his wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018, Prince Harry seemed to lose his title.
  • After the wedding, the Duke of Sussex was almost “unrecognisable.”
  • Queen’s alleged remark was “the closest she ever came, as far as I know.
Advertisement

After his wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018, Prince Harry seemed to lose his title as “Britain’s favourite royal.” A royal expert said that after the wedding, the Duke of Sussex was almost “unrecognisable.”

In an exclusive piece for the press, Jane Moore talked about Gyles Brandreth’s claim in his new book, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, that the late Queen thought Prince Harry was “a little too in love” with Meghan.

Moore’s writing echoed what Brandreth had said: “Turns out the Queen felt that her cherished grandson Harry was “perhaps a little over-in-love” with Meghan Markle….

She then said: “An observation that, in my opinion, nails why Harry has become almost unrecognisable from the cheeky, slightly irreverent young man who once endeared himself to the nation as “Britain’s favourite royal”.”

Also Read

Queen Elizabeth is the UK’s most-searched person, in 2022
Queen Elizabeth is the UK’s most-searched person, in 2022

Queen Elizabeth will be the most Googled person in the UK in...

Moore also said in her harsh article that Prince Harry seemed “terrified” of losing Meghan because he “can’t believe his luck” that he got to marry her.

Advertisement

In his book, Brandreth said that the Queen’s alleged remark was “the closest she ever came, as far as I know, to saying anything bad about the new Duchess of Sussex.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Dwayne Johnson's First Request as SNL Host
Dwayne Johnson's First Request as SNL Host
Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya to enter INR 50 crore club soon
Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya to enter INR 50 crore club soon
Suniel Shetty says Akshay Kumar inspires him
Suniel Shetty says Akshay Kumar inspires him
Karan Johar says Ranveer Singh can play any role
Karan Johar says Ranveer Singh can play any role
Shah Rukh Khan discloses details about his upcoming film 'Dunki'
Shah Rukh Khan discloses details about his upcoming film 'Dunki'
Cynthia Bailey accuses ex Mike Hill of cheating
Cynthia Bailey accuses ex Mike Hill of cheating
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story