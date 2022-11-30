Prince Harry lost “Britain’s favourite royal title” after marrying Meghan Markle

After his wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018, Prince Harry seemed to lose his title.

After his wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018, Prince Harry seemed to lose his title as “Britain’s favourite royal.” A royal expert said that after the wedding, the Duke of Sussex was almost “unrecognisable.”

In an exclusive piece for the press, Jane Moore talked about Gyles Brandreth’s claim in his new book, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, that the late Queen thought Prince Harry was “a little too in love” with Meghan.

Moore’s writing echoed what Brandreth had said: “Turns out the Queen felt that her cherished grandson Harry was “perhaps a little over-in-love” with Meghan Markle….

She then said: “An observation that, in my opinion, nails why Harry has become almost unrecognisable from the cheeky, slightly irreverent young man who once endeared himself to the nation as “Britain’s favourite royal”.”

Moore also said in her harsh article that Prince Harry seemed “terrified” of losing Meghan because he “can’t believe his luck” that he got to marry her.

In his book, Brandreth said that the Queen’s alleged remark was “the closest she ever came, as far as I know, to saying anything bad about the new Duchess of Sussex.”