Prince Harry married a B-lister in order to “escape responsibility”

  • People have said that Prince Harry is “flimsy” and that he ran away with a “B-list” celebrity.
  • Some people close to Globe Magazine told the magazine these shocking facts.
  • But did he have to end up being like that other reserve king, his uncle Prince Andrew?
People have called Prince Harry a “lightweight” who ran off with a “B-list” celebrity.

These shocking facts came from sources close to Globe Magazine.

Even though the outlet doesn’t think Prince Andrew is as “sleazy” as Prince Harry, they still call him a “disgrace.”

In spite of  “Both, of course, fit Harry, who, as the second royal son, is a reserve in case something happens to his older brother, William, the heir to the throne and future king. Certainly, Harry grew up knowing he was a spare tire. But did he have to end up being like that other reserve king, his uncle Prince Andrew?”

“These basically describe what Harry turned out to be: a lightweight who is so scant he ended up marrying B-list actress Meghan and letting her convince him to dump his royal ties and become a public whiner and crybaby.”

