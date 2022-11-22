Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called ‘very bold’ after award reaction

It’s very brazen of them to have accepted the award.”

On December 6, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be honored in the US.

ennie Bond says the couple’s decision to accept the prize shows collaboration.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to get a prestigious award in the US on December 6. A royal commentator has said that they shouldn’t get it.

Jennie Bond said that it was “very brazen” of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to accept the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights’ Ripple of Hope Award.

The younger son of King Charles III, Harry, and his wife, Meghan, have been criticized since Kerry Kennedy, daughter of Robert F. Kennedy and president of the association, said that the couple would be honored for their “heroic” stand against “structural racism within the institution” of monarchy.

Jennie Bond says that the California couple’s decision to accept the award shows that they are a good team. is “another dig” at the firm and openly declaring they “believe Meghan was treated in a racist

“It’s really hurtful and a very rude presumption.” I don’t believe there is structured racism in the Royal Family. “This very public accusation is a huge kick in the teeth for them again,” Bond told the magazine.

“It’s very brazen of them to have accepted the award.” I understand that there are limited options for what you can do after being presented with an honorary award. Should they have refused it? Or say it’s not appropriate? “It’s hard to say, but overall, it’s a really sad situation,” the commentator said.