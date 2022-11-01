Prince Harry & Meghan Markle needs space to focus on next chapter

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry & Meghan Markle need space to focus on next chapter
  • Prince Harry & Meghan Markle need space to focus on the next chapter.
  • It appears that they are still holding on to the past and living the high life while avoiding the Firm.
  • The book may become a success.
Some royal observers believe that Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s claim that they left their positions as members of the royal family in order to become “financially independent” is based on hypocrisy.

No matter what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do, some claim that they will continue to profit from their position as famous royals.

In a shocking statement announcing their decision to leave the royal family in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stated that they needed “room to focus on the next chapter.” But it appears that they are still holding on to the past and living the high life while avoiding the Firm.

A tell-all memoir by Harry, who is currently living in self-imposed exile following his turbulent divorce from the British royal family, will be published early in 2019. In addition to the book contract, which is said to be worth at least $20 million, Harry and Meghan have also agreed to lucrative contracts with Spotify and Netflix.

Although some royal analysts believe Harry’s book has become perilous for the Duke, the book may become a success. With the British populace, it might not be warmly received.

