The Duke of Sussex, who is 38, then said, “Congratulations.”

His wife then said, “And we are so proud of you.”

Then, Harry, who is 75, thanked Elton for “making everyone happy for so many decades.”

Sir Elton John’s farewell tour was a big deal, so Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent him their best wishes.

“Hi Elton, we just wanted to say congratulations,” the Duchess of Sussex, who is 41 years old, said in a special video message that was shown before the “Tiny Dancer” singer’s concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

He also thanked him for being with his family, which included his late mother Princess Diana, his 3-year-old son Archie, and his 1-year-old daughter Lilibet. “Thank you for being my mom’s friend, and thank you for being our friend, too,” the royal said. “Thank you for making our kids feel welcome and for making people laugh all over the world.”

Even though Elton is on his last tour, Harry said, “This won’t be your last show.” He also told Elton, “We love you, and congratulations on an amazing career.” Meghan put her head on her husband’s shoulder and blew a kiss to the camera as the video came to an end.

Meghan and Harry have been good friends with the five-time Grammy winner for a long time. Elton has known Harry his whole life because he was close with his late mother. He also sang at the couple’s wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018 and had the royal parents over to his home in the South of France in 2019.

But Harry and Meghan weren’t the only famous people to send the music legend well wishes over the weekend.

