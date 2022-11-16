Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘snubbed’ by shake-up call

Angela Levin, a royal family expert, told the press these things.

King Charles uses his responsible siblings for security.

“It makes a lot of sense for Charles to do it, but I think Harry will see it as a snub.

King Charles may have made Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel bad because they took his “royal shakeups” as a call to war.

“I’ve been anxious about this for ages.” She began by saying that. “I feared there would be an occasion where Harry or Andrew would be needed.”

“Charles is using his siblings—his very responsible siblings—and that makes him very secure.”

She continued by describing how “It makes a lot of sense for Charles to do it, but I think Harry will see it as a snub.”

“He’s also looking for things.” Mr. Levin said, “He came over for his grandmother’s funeral, and he was upset that he wasn’t welcomed warmly enough.”