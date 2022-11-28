Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘using’ King Charles’ bid for Lilibet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘using’ King Charles’ bid for Lilibet

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘using’ King Charles’ bid for Lilibet

King Charles say ‘no comments’ to Harry & Meghan docuseries

Advertisement
  • King Charles wants to assist Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get closer.
  • They talked about how Prince Harry has changed since he lost his job as a counselor of state. “
  • Charles wishes he had a close relationship with his American grandchildren.”
Advertisement

The fact that King Charles is willing to do “anything” to help Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get closer has led to a “war on leverage.”

This was told to New Idea by someone who knew about it.

They talked about how Prince Harry has changed since he lost his job as a counselor of state. “that he is being officially iced out, and there’s no doubting that he and Meghan will have decided that two can play at that game.”

Because of this, the couple seems determined to use whatever power they still have. “Charles wishes he had a close relationship with his American grandchildren.”

Also Read

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ to win over royals amid cash fears
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ to win over royals amid cash fears

This shocking news came out recently from inside sources close to the...

This could mean that the monarch will be “willing to compromise” in order to get to know Archie and Lilibet better.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story