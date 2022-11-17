Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Netflix series is coming soon

Page Six says that a source has said, “The show will go on.”

As far as I am aware, the documentary is still going ahead later this year.”

The Duchess of Sussex has said that they gave filmmakers their story.

The Sussexes wanted to delay the release of their $100 million (£88 million) documentary series, but it looks like it will come out next month.

“It’s interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on “Suits,” it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. “That’s been really fun,” she said.