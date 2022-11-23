Prince Harry, Meghan to receive Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will receive an award for their humanitarian work.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were chosen for confronting the “royal family’s power structure”.

Few tickets are being purchased, according to a pro-monarchy specialist, for the Robert Kennedy Awards.

The Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award will be given to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on December 6.

The couple would be granted the “Ripple of Hope Award,” which has been given to US presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama as well as US Vice President Joe Biden for being “exemplary leaders.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were chosen for the honour, according to Kerry Kennedy, President of the Robert F. Kennedy Foundation, for confronting the “royal family’s power structure.”

Since it was revealed that the royal couple will get recognition for their contributions, they have faced criticism.

The royal couple is apparently planning to attend the dinner, and seats at their table are reportedly going for as much as $1 million, according to The Independent.

