Prince Harry, Meghan to receive Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called ‘very bold’ after award reaction
It's very brazen of them to have accepted the award." On December...
The Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award will be given to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on December 6.
The couple would be granted the “Ripple of Hope Award,” which has been given to US presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama as well as US Vice President Joe Biden for being “exemplary leaders.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were chosen for the honour, according to Kerry Kennedy, President of the Robert F. Kennedy Foundation, for confronting the “royal family’s power structure.”
Since it was revealed that the royal couple will get recognition for their contributions, they have faced criticism.
Few tickets are being purchased, according to a pro-monarchy specialist, for the Robert Kennedy Awards.
The royal couple is apparently planning to attend the dinner, and seats at their table are reportedly going for as much as $1 million, according to The Independent.
