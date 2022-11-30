Prince Harry ‘scared’ of losing wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is completely in love with Meghan Markle, royal expert says.

Prince has become unrecognisable from cheeky, slightly irreverent young man.

Jane Moore acknowledges how Harry went from being “Britain’s favourite royal” to a man who was “crazy in love”.

Advertisement

According to a royal specialist, Prince Harry is completely in love with Meghan Markle.

In her column for The Sun, Jane Moore acknowledges how Harry went from being “Britain’s favourite royal” to a man who was “crazy in love” with an actress.

“Harry was “perhaps a little over-in-love” with Meghan Markle — an observation that, in my opinion, nails why Harry has become almost unrecognisable from the cheeky, slightly irreverent young man who once endeared himself to the nation as “Britain’s favourite royal”.

Added her:”Harry is, what the youth of today refers to as “punching” — as in dating someone whose level of physical attractiveness exceeds their own.

“For no doubt about it, Meghan is stunning.

“And what’s the betting that Harry still can’t believe his luck that he nabbed the sexy actress from Suits.

Advertisement

“Consequently, he’s terrified of losing her so ‘what Meghan wants, Meghan gets,'” she concludes.

Also Read Check out Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s docuseries release date The premiere date for the official docuseries about Prince Harry and Meghan...