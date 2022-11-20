Prince Harry struggles with ‘lights OCD’ inherited from father

Prince Harry’s father, King Charles III, is a stickler for turning lights off.

Prince William has his own lighting OCD that irritates his wife Meghan Markle.

“I know I’ve got serious OCD on light switches now which is terrible,” Prince Harry said.

Prince Harry acknowledges that his father, King Charles III, taught him a peculiar habit.

Harry revealed his lighting OCD that irritates wife Meghan Markle while talking about his papa in a documentary four years ago.

“He’s a stickler for turning lights off.

“And that’s now something that I’m obsessed with as well, which is insane because actually, my wife goes ‘Well, why turn the lights off? You know it’s dark’.

“I go ‘we only need one light, we don’t need like six’, and all of a sudden, it becomes a habit and those small habit changes he’s making, every single person can do. And I think that’s one of the key lessons certainly that I felt that he taught us.”

In the documentary, Prince William’s older brother had the same sentiment: “I know I’ve got serious OCD on light switches now which is terrible.”

