Prince Harry to open up about lethal accident of Princess Diana

Prince Harry like THIS advise of Princess Diana

  • Kate Mansey gives her thoughts on the royal family’s Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.
  • Prince Harry is preparing to speak publicly for the first time about the death of his mother, Princess Diana.
  • Prince Harry is poised to release his bombshell memoirs in the New Year.
According to reports, Prince Harry has begun preparing to speak publicly for the first time about the horrible death of Princess Diana.

In her latest article, Kate Mansey, the assistant editor for the Mail on Sunday, provided these thoughts.

“The Royal Family has made Sandringham their base for Christmas and New Year’s since 1988,” she began her essay.

Harry is poised to release his bombshell memoirs in the New Year and a Netflix programme before that.”

“The book – titled Spare as a ‘loaded’ reference to his position as the younger brother of the heir to the throne – will feature the painful episode of his mother’s tragic death, the publishers say.”

