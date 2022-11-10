Advertisement
Prince Harry urge biographer to watch ‘The Crown’

  • Prince Harry has reportedly suggested to royal specialists that they watch The Crown.
  • Biographer Angela Levin says she first met Prince Harry at Kensington Palace.
  • When Angela said she hadn’t, he asked her to “break the ice” with a Netflix show-addressed question.
Prince Harry has reportedly suggested to royal specialists that they watch The Crown as well. The biographer Angela Levin says she first met Prince Harry at Kensington Palace, where she discussed the Netflix series with the Duke of Sussex.

Have you watched The Crown? Harry inquired of Angela to “break the ice.”

When Angela said she hadn’t, Harry responded:  “You’ve got to. But I’m going to insist that it stops because I don’t want to be on it.”

Prince Harry is played by actor Will Powell in season five of the show.

