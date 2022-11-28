Prince Harry was given a humorous moniker by an ex-lover for an odd behavior

Catherine said that when Prince Harry was 21, he liked to eat lollipops.

She even said what silly name she gave him because of one of his strange habits.

She also told how she gave the young prince a fun nickname based on one of his strange habits.

Advertisement

The woman who is said to have dated Prince Harry in the past has come forward to talk about their short-lived relationship. She even said what silly name she gave him because of one of his strange habits.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Catherine Ommanney, a former US reality star who is now 51, said that she “had the time of her life” with Prince Harry when he was 21 and she was about 34.

Catherine talked about how the Duke of Sussex gave her the “most passionate kiss” she’s ever had. She also told how she gave the young prince a fun nickname based on one of his strange habits.

Catherine said that when Prince Harry was 21, he liked to eat lollipops. Because of this, she called him “baby,” which is a cute and fun name.

Also Read Meghan Markle’s “outrageous” award will “make lies more acceptable” He thinks that it will make people in the US and UK...

Catherine also said that Prince Harry, who was dating Chelsy Davy on and off at the time, had always “dreamed of living an ordinary life.”

Advertisement

Since 2018, Prince Harry has been married to Meghan Markle, and the two of them live in Montecito with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. In 2020, they will stop being senior royals.