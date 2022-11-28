Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Prince Harry was given a humorous moniker by an ex-lover for an odd behavior
Prince Harry was given a humorous moniker by an ex-lover for an odd behavior

Prince Harry was given a humorous moniker by an ex-lover for an odd behavior

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry was given a humorous moniker by an ex-lover for an odd behavior

Prince Harry & Ex-lover

Advertisement
  • Catherine said that when Prince Harry was 21, he liked to eat lollipops.
  • She even said what silly name she gave him because of one of his strange habits.
  • She also told how she gave the young prince a fun nickname based on one of his strange habits.
Advertisement

The woman who is said to have dated Prince Harry in the past has come forward to talk about their short-lived relationship. She even said what silly name she gave him because of one of his strange habits.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Catherine Ommanney, a former US reality star who is now 51, said that she “had the time of her life” with Prince Harry when he was 21 and she was about 34.

Catherine talked about how the Duke of Sussex gave her the “most passionate kiss” she’s ever had. She also told how she gave the young prince a fun nickname based on one of his strange habits.

Catherine said that when Prince Harry was 21, he liked to eat lollipops. Because of this, she called him “baby,” which is a cute and fun name.

Also Read

Meghan Markle’s “outrageous” award will “make lies more acceptable”
Meghan Markle’s “outrageous” award will “make lies more acceptable”

He thinks that it will make people in the US and UK...

Catherine also said that Prince Harry, who was dating Chelsy Davy on and off at the time, had always “dreamed of living an ordinary life.”

Advertisement

Since 2018, Prince Harry has been married to Meghan Markle, and the two of them live in Montecito with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. In 2020, they will stop being senior royals.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Anthony Ramos Rides in '90s-Set Transformers Sequel Trailer
Anthony Ramos Rides in '90s-Set Transformers Sequel Trailer
Warner Bros. Television seeks DC-Branded animation on Amazon
Warner Bros. Television seeks DC-Branded animation on Amazon
Meghan Markle was right about royal racism?
Meghan Markle was right about royal racism?
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Makkah
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Makkah
Shah Rukh Khan spotted performing Umrah in Mecca
Shah Rukh Khan spotted performing Umrah in Mecca
Dominic West responds to criticism he's 'too attractive to portray Charles'
Dominic West responds to criticism he's 'too attractive to portray Charles'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story