Prince Harry will be “left out in the cold” following the Netflix series

With Her Majesty’s death, the public has turned.

Netflix’s documentary series will attack the Royal Family,

He’s made his bed, and he’s going to have to lie in it.

People are wondering if Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary series will attack the Royal Family, but an expert told the Duke that if it does, he won’t have public support.

Prue MacSween, who works in the media, says, “The public has turned really well and truly now with the death of Her Majesty.”

“There was so much love for that woman and sympathy for her, and now I think that he’s seen what he’s done, and I think that he’s probably lamenting it.”

“It’s a runaway train for him because Netflix wants to capitalize on what’s happened this year, and I think he’s really going to find himself out in the cold.”

“He’s made his bed, and he’s going to have to lay in it,” she said.

During her interview with Variety, Meghan Markle said that the story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been given to director Liz Garbus.

Richard Eden, the editor of The Daily Mail, talked about the duchess’s comment and said that it seems like the couple is trying to distance themselves from the show to avoid the possible backlash.

He told Palace Confidential, “We’re going to see a Netflix show about them that they want to distance themselves from, and let’s be clear why: it looks like it’s going to be bad for the Royal Family.”

“There’s going to be lots of negative stuff.” They want to be able to say, “That was just the director’s vision, nothing to do with us.”

“It’s very alarming,” Richard added.